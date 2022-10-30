BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,055.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $833.78 million and $194,055.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

