Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

