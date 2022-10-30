Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.18.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.46 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

