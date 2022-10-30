Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 98,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,323,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSGA stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

