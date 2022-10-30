BMO Capital Markets Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $52.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

