BMO Capital Markets Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.05.

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.45. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

