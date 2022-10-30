Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.00 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $333.00 million and $121,006.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.15 or 0.31429975 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

