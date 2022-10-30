Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,498.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,871.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,954.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.