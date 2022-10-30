Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

