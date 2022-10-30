Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.
Shares of BOOT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
