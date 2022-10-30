Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

