BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPXXY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.70 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $3.48 on Friday. BPER Banca has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.