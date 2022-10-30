Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.40.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.
Brickworks Company Profile
Read More
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.