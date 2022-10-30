Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.40.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and terracotta façades systems.

