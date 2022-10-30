Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9,937.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE BMY traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

