Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.90. 2,309,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

