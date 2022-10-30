Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.90. 2,309,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,905. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.66.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

