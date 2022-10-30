Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 476,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,981. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.