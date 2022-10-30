Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 597,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
