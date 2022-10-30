Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 597,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

