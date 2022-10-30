Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $4.17

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 4.0 %

CLOV stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

