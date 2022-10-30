Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $7.38

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $920.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

