Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $62.31

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $25.66 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

