Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

