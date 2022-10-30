Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.