Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 797,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,123. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.