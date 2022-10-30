Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 797,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,123. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

