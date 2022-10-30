Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 797,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

