BTIG Research Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $12.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.25.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 910.48%. Analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

