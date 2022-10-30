BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Position Decreased by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,051 shares during the period. BTRS comprises approximately 0.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

BTRS Stock Performance

Shares of BTRS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.