BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Update

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in BTRS by 96.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BTRS by 968.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $370,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTRS opened at $9.42 on Friday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Citigroup cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. William Blair cut BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

