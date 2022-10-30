BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,876 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 4.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. 786,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,312. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

