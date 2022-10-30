BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.56. 42,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,396. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

