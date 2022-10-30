BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $109.99. 22,089,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,960. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

