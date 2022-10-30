BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.18. The company had a trading volume of 549,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.81 and its 200-day moving average is $347.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

