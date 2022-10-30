BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $646,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA remained flat at $48.81 during midday trading on Friday. 134,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,574. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.