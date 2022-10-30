BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 102.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $13,245.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

