Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 95.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,726. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.