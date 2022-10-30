Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

