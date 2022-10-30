Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 78,198,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,592,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.