Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $203.34 and a 12 month high of $396.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.