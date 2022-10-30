Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.81. 2,924,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,750. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

