Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.64. 5,613,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,919. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

