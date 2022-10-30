Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.59. 1,815,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,722. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

