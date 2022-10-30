Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.