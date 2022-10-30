Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,716. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.52.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

