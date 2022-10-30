Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $52.73. 2,284,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

