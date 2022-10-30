CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF stock remained flat at $32.20 during trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

