CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.475-$6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.86.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE CACI traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $303.12. The company had a trading volume of 174,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,436. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

