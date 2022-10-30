Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 350.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 398,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

