Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 25,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 12,792 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 6.2 %

CZR traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $44.10. 4,468,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,783. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $114.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,323,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,785,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

