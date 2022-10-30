Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Calibre Mining stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. 132,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,147. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

