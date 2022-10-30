California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 4,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. California BanCorp has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

