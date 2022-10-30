Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,183,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

