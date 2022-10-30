Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

CGC stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

